Another 5 Points business shutting down

Jacksonville, Fla. — Say goodbye to another business in 5 Points.

The owner of Rain Dogs, Christina Wagner, announced on social media over the weekend that she is closing the bar and music venue’s doors.

The post said, “I have called this strip home since the 90s, but a lot has changed in the past 11 years and I feel like we’re on different paths. I was fighting against the tied for so long, my legs gave out. Thank you for letting me conduct this incredible social experiment for almost twelve years. It has been an absolute honor.”

The announcement comes after several other businesses in 5 Points have closed.

Action News Jax told you when Sun-Ray Cinema, Alewife and Mixed Fillings pie shop closed earlier this year.

