Applications open for Clay County scholarship

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Board of County Commissioners is seeking applicants for its Post-Secondary Education Scholarship. High school seniors living in the county have until March 31 to apply for the funding.

The scholarship is available to Clay County residents who are pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or technical schools.

Funding from the program will cover or partially cover tuition costs. Applicants must be accepted into a post-secondary program before seeking these funds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The application package requires a short personal essay between 250 and 500 words. Along with the essay, students must provide a copy of their current school transcript and one letter of recommendation.

Applicants can complete the process online or download a form from the Clay County government website to print and fill out.

Once finished, completed applications should be emailed to claygrants@claycountygov.com or delivered to the Clay County Grants Department, located at 420 College Drive, Suite 107, in Middleburg.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.