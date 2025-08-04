Apply for My Safe Florida Home grant program to get new windows, roof

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Applications for the My Safe Florida Home grant program are now open.

The program gives homeowners free wind mitigation inspections and up to $10,000 in matching grant money for approved fortification improvements.

The state legislature approved $280 million for the program.

This is expected to enable approximately 45,000 applicants to receive grants.

