Arias faces fresh conflict of interest questions as Council prepares to vote on $80k funding bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is uncovering serious new questions surrounding a Jacksonville City Council bill that is set for a vote on Tuesday and whether its sponsor, Councilman Raul Arias, may be entangled in a conflict of interest involving his past business ties.

For two months, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has investigated Arias and his private business dealings.

Now, a new internal city email discovered through our reporting shows a connection involving tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars and a company repeatedly appearing in our investigation: Bold City Media.

Bold City Media: A constant in the investigation

Action News Jax has previously revealed concerns about whether Arias has used his public office to steer funds toward Bold City Media -- a company tied to his past and registered to the same address as his family’s restaurant, Mambos on Beach Boulevard.

Past reporting found:

Arias encouraged a nonprofit to hire Bold City Media after directing a $100,000 city grant to that organization.

Public records showed Bold City Media received at least $5,000 in payments to work at City Council President Kevin Carrico’s installation ceremony.

The recurring presence of Bold City Media in city financial dealings linked to Arias preceded Arias’ stepping down as Finance Chair and triggered calls from the Together Eastside Coalition for him to step aside as Chair of the Community Benefits Agreement Committee.

Now, a newly uncovered email is raising additional concerns.

The Bill: $80,000 for three chambers of commerce

During last Tuesday’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, Arias championed legislation to allocate a total of $80,000 to three chambers of commerce:

Asian Chamber of Commerce of North Florida

Jacksonville Black Chamber of Commerce

First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Each group would receive approximately $26,666. The money would come from the Municipal Dues & Affiliation Contingency Account, which Arias stated was already included in the city’s budget.

Not all council members were supportive. Councilman Rory Diamond opposed the measure, saying:

“I’m a no on this. I was a no on this during budget.”

The committee ultimately passed the bill in a 7–1 vote.

The Email: ‘I have been asked to make the connection to Bold City Media’

Five months before the committee vote, an internal city email from July Action News Jax uncovered, shows Arias’ Chief of Staff contacting Tina Pham, CEO of the Asian Chamber of Commerce.

The email discussed funding and explicitly referenced Bold City Media.

It reads in part:

“As we prepare for budget I wanted to start getting the ball rolling on funding.” “I have been asked to make the connection to Bold City Media’s President and CEO…”

The email also showed a response from Bold City Media expressing its openness to working together.

This raises critical questions:

Why was Arias’ city council office connecting the chamber to Bold City Media before Arias moved to direct taxpayer money to that same chamber?

Why was this potential connection not disclosed during council discussions?

Action News Jax emailed Councilman Arias with these questions. He did not respond.

Asian Chamber responds

Pham told Action News Jax in an email:

“Currently the Asian Chamber is getting quotes from various vendors/contractors and is not working with Bold City … Councilman Arias didn’t insist we use anyone.”

Other Chambers questioned about Bold City Media

Action News Jax also reached out to the other chambers slated to receive funding.

A spokesperson with the Jacksonville Black Chamber of Commerce said it has not worked with Bold City Media.

“CEO Shannon Denson has never been introduced to anyone with Bold City Media by Councilman Arias or his assistant. Neither she nor the Chamber are currently working with Bold City Media, nor have they worked with the company in the past. Their only awareness of Bold City Media and its connection to Raul Arias comes from local news coverage, including your reporting. At no point have Councilman Arias or his assistant suggested, recommended, or insisted that the Chamber use Bold City Media.”

The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Bold City Media.

Council vote set for Tuesday

The full City Council is scheduled to vote on the funding bill on Tuesday. Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and bring you updates as they develop.

