Arlington’s Jericho School for Children with Autism temporarily closes due to government shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the federal government shutdown stretches into its 22nd day, local organizations are feeling the strain. Now, one Jacksonville nonprofit school for autistic children has temporarily closed its doors.

The Jericho School for Children with Autism in Arlington, which has relied on state and federal funding for the past 30 years, has been forced to pause operations because federal payments, particularly from insurance provider Tricare, have dried up.

While the school has received some support from the state’s Family Empowerment Scholarship, the bulk of its funding comes from the federal level.

Jacqueline James, a local mom, said the impact has been immediate and devastating for her 5-year-old daughter, Shanay, who was born a month early with cerebral palsy, a cleft lip, and a cleft palate. Traditional schools weren’t meeting Shanay’s needs, and after a school injury, Jacqueline turned to Jericho.

“They have had such an impact in my daughter’s life in the short time that they’ve been in her life,” James said. “Any parent to a neurodivergent child knows how important routine is for them, and it has affected my family big time.”

James said she only found out that school would be closed when she arrived Monday morning to drop her daughter off.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We woke up that morning, I got my daughter ready for school, and we get to the school. Nobody’s there but a woman, the administrator, with that letter saying we’re closed,” James said.

The letter explained that operations would be suspended until federal payments resume.

The school’s board of directors is exploring the possibility of permanent closure, a decision that has not yet been finalized. James said the impacts of the shutdown are far-reaching.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It may not hit you directly. It may not affect you directly, but we should at least have the empathy for our fellow humans … You should have that empathy for other people and be able to put yourself in their shoes,” she said.

School officials say they cannot predict when federal funding will resume, leaving families like James’ in limbo.

Even with the uncertainty, she said she is determined to stay positive.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.