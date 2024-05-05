Around Jax: Music, food, special celebrations around Jacksonville for Kentucky Derby, Cinco de Mayo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New shopping options and a 2-for-1 celebration are happening in Jacksonville this weekend.

If you like tacos, the Kentucky Derby and shopping, then you will have quite the options this weekend “Around Jax.”

Let’s head to Jacksonville Beach, where Nordstrom Rack is officially open! Head to the South Beach Regional Shopping Center to find the brand-new location. It′s right next to the Home Depot.

The only other location in Duval County is at the St. Johns Town Center. You can find all the discount designer apparel and accessories.

Then, head up the road in Jax Beach to Lukumades, which just opened for customers. This is the first store in the United States for the restaurant chain.

So, what are lukumades? They are known as “Greek donuts.” You can find this place right next to O-Ku.

Be sure to follow them on social media as they list more concrete operating hours following their soft opening.

You can then end your weekend with some celebrations, and it’s a 2-for-1. Legacy Ale Works is hosting a jam-packed weekend of fun.

It kicks off celebrating the 150th “Run for the Roses” at the Kentucky Derby with music, specials and of course, the Derby showing on every screen in the taproom, including the jumbo projector screen.

Then on Sunday, the spot teamed up with the Casa Marina Mexican to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with, of course, special food and drinks.

