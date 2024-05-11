Around Jax: New restaurants, ways to celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan shows you about new restaurants and a way you can celebrate mom this weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

There are several new restaurants “Around Jax” that have you covered for breakfast and lunch.

Morgan’s first stop was Scooter’s Coffee in Oceanway, where it’s putting the final touches on its newest location. The chain is known for its fast drive-thru, specialty coffee and pastries.

To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a grand opening on Friday, May 17, and on that day, you can get a bogo when you pay through the Scooters Coffee app. You can check out this recently-opening location on New Berlin Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If you’re craving Mediterranean, then head to Beach Boulevard. “Just Kitchen” is now open.

The fast-casual spot features soups, salads, wraps and bowls. It’s also allergy-friendly. You can find this location at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard.

Read: Around Jax: Music, food, special celebrations around Jacksonville for Kentucky Derby, Cinco de Mayo

This weekend you can celebrate spring, and this third place might be a good way to celebrate moms for Mother’s Day.

Wesley Wells Farms will host its annual Springtime Festival. There will be lots of sunflowers and tomatoes!

The event will have food trucks, a salsa-tasting contest and a handmade market. It’s all happening Saturday at the Wesley Wells Farms.

Tickets are $7 in advance.

Read: Around Jax: Festivals, live entertainment coming to Jacksonville area

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.