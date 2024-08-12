Around Jax: Something new for lovers of Asian cuisine, frozen treats and vintage music

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some new treats are cooking up in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

From Asian cuisine to iced treats to a throwback festival, Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan tells us what’s new “Around Jax.”

Morgan’s first stop was at a new shaved ice spot called, “Bahama Bucks.” It’s right off Beach Boulevard, a block over from Beach Bowl.

The chain is described as having an island vibe and gives you shaved ice desserts and smoothies. The spot reports online that it’s almost ready to open, but there’s no official date just yet.

Read: 2 Northeast Florida spas nominated for Best Hotel Spa in the U.S.

Morgan then headed over to Baymeadows where there is a new Asian restaurant ready to try called, “Zen Dumpling.” As the name suggests, it has pan-seared, soup dumplings ... you name it!

This is the chain’s first Florida location, and several others are planned across the state. Find them on Baymeadows Road.

Staying in Baymeadows, head over to the Holiday Inn area this Saturday. Get ready for what’s called North Florida’s largest music collectors show! There will be 60 tables of vinyl records, CDS, gear ... anything music!

It’s part of the Jacksonville Record & CD Festival. There will be autographed merch from Rock n’ Roll to R&B to Country.

Read: Jekyll Island Club Resort up for Best Destination Resort in the U.S.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.