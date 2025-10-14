Attorneys Ben Crump, Harry Daniels in Jacksonville addressing arrest of woman outside of school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels will join Erika McGriff for a Tuesday news conference after her Oct. 7 arrest outside IDEA Bassett Charter School.

Read: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joins case against JSO over violent arrest of local mother

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.