Baker County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman with schizophrenia

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for a Glen St. Mary woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

57-year-old Cynthia Diane Padgett, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, does not have her medication with her. A Purple Alert has been issued.

She is listed as being 5′4″.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Padgett was last seen leaving her home on Tommy Road in red and black checkered pajama pants and a gray t-shirt. BCSO says she left in a white 2013 Ford Fiesta with the Florida tag IFTP94.

Her father told deputies she had called him while still in Baker County, and claimed to be going to Lake City. Her car may be in Union, Columbia, or Baker counties.

If you know where Padgett may be, you’re asked to call BCSO at (904) 259-2861 or 911 if you’re outside of the county.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]