Bethel Baptist, Edward Waters, and Virginia Union universities to host Unity Football Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic Bethel Baptist Church, in partnership with Edward Waters University and Virginia Union University, announces the inaugural Unity Football Classic, set for September 13 at the Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium.

This landmark event celebrates the rich heritage of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and aims to bring together an anticipated 5,000 attendees for a weekend of sports, music, education, and community engagement.

“We are thrilled to create a space where faith, education, culture, and excellence come together,” said Dr. RB Holmes, Jr., Chair of the Unity Football Classic.

The Unity Football Classic will feature Edward Waters University and Virginia Union University, two HBCU institutions with deep ties to the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) and Baptist denominations.

Weekend highlights include a college recruitment fair, a kick-off luncheon, a battle of the bands, and a tailgate fan fest, culminating in the football game between Edward Waters and Virginia Union.

The game will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+, offering a broader reach beyond Jacksonville.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, with tailored packages offering brand visibility and community impact.

