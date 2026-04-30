Brantley County wildfire relief efforts face essential supply shortages

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Donation sites supporting Brantley County wildfire relief efforts are low on essential supplies on Thursday. Grandparents in the affected area are reportedly using nutritional supplements, such as Ensure, as meal replacements to ensure food lasts longer for their grandchildren.

A wide range of items is needed for the relief efforts, which are managing physical donations by rerouting them to an off-site kids’ center for sorting and cataloging. Local donation hubs will then pull from this central location as their immediate stocks decrease.

The donation site is currently low on oatmeal, grits, cereal, snack cakes, Mac n Cheese, Pop Tarts, kids’ drinks, bread, canned vegetables other than green beans, canned fruit, tuna, mayonnaise, and chips. Other needed items include reusable shopping bags, extra small adult diapers/pullups, 5T/6T pullups, size seven diapers, women’s shaving cream, towels, conditioner and mosquito spray. Household and medical supplies like Prilosec, dish soap, 13-gallon trash bags, laundry detergent/pods, kitchen sponges, kitchen cleaner, women’s razors, Gatorade and Ensure are also in short supply.

Large trailer donations and pallet donations, excluding water, should be delivered to the Brunswick Exchange Club Fair Grounds for inventory and sorting. This facility is located at 101 Emory Dawson Road, Brunswick, Ga. 31520.

For immediate needs, items not available in large quantities can be dropped off at 10305 Main Street N, Nahunta, Ga. 31553. First responder donations are accepted at the EMS Training Room, located on the side of the Head Start building at 470 Bryan Street, Nahunta, Ga. 31553.

Citizens affected by the wildfires can pick up supplies from Brantley County Family Connection at 10305 Main Street North, Nahunta, Ga. 31553. For scheduling deliveries or inquiries, the contact number for the main drop-off site is 912-203-9053.

The main donation sites operate daily, Sunday through Saturday, from 7 am to 6 pm. First responder donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected citizens can pick up supplies Sunday through Monday from 8 am to 5 pm.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.