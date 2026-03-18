Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. opens in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has opened its doors at 6 Beach Boulevard, taking over the former Joe’s Crab Shack location, which closed on January 24.

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After several weeks of transition, the restaurant is now welcoming guests with its “Forrest Gump”-themed atmosphere and a menu focused on shrimp and seafood favorites.

This opening marks Bubba Gump’s debut in Jacksonville Beach and expands the brand’s presence in Florida.

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