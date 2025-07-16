CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A surveillance camera caught the moment a woman was almost kidnapped at a smoke shop in St. Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shared video showing the attack, which happened around 2:30 pm on Sunday, June 29. The content may be disturbing to some viewers.

A man can be seen dragging the woman in a chokehold, attempting to force her into a truck in the parking lot outside the 206 Smoke Shop on State Road 206 East.

The sheriff’s office said it learned the suspect, 31-year-old homeless man Theodore Tundidor, had just committed a robbery inside. As he attempted to leave with a jar of THCA cigarettes and a vape, deputies said he grabbed the employee as she tried to block his exit.

Theodore Tundidor Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

The victim can be heard screaming for help in the surveillance video, and eventually manages to get out of his grip. The report says she made it to a nearby witness, who called 911.

The man was later stopped by FWC near Marineland for reckless driving and captured after an escape attempt. The truck had been reported stolen from a dealership in Jacksonville, according to SJSO.

He reportedly admitted the crime to detectives, saying, “I took her and the weed at the same time.”

Tundidor was initially charged with robbery and false imprisonment, but the charges were later amended to robbery and battery. He faces additional charges for having the stolen car, driving under the influence, and fleeing law enforcement.

