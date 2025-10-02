Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway sign unveiled in Lake County, Fla.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County, Florida, has officially named a highway after Charlie Kirk, becoming the first local government in the nation to do so.

Lake County Commissioners voted 5-0 last month to rename a section of Wellness Way from U.S. 27 to the Orange County line Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway, according to Commissioner Anthony Sabatini.

The roadway naming was done shortly after Kirk was shot to death in Utah.

Politicon 2018 - Day 1 LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Charlie Kirk speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.