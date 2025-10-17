City of Jacksonville attorneys reviewing whether local CEO violated policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned that Jacksonville’s Office of General Counsel (OGC) is now reviewing whether a local nonprofit CEO followed city policy.

This comes after the city’s Ethics Office conducted an initial inquiry into Kids Hope Alliance CEO Saralyn Grass.

As we first reported, Grass failed to file the required secondary employment paperwork after forming a company with her husband in May. The business offers grant writing services and other roles that could present a conflict of interest with her duties at KHA.

Following our report, Grass removed her name from the company website, saying the decision was made to “avoid any confusion.”

Grass has also faced tension with her board over issues related to transparency. Action News Jax obtained an email sent by the board chair, Marsha Oliver, to Grass last week, describing the most recent board meeting as “contentious, defensive, and at times, combative.”

The next scheduled board meeting is set for Wednesday, October 22.

Email from Marsha Oliver OGC reviewing whether local CEO violated city policy

