Clay County detectives named Florida’s 2025 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two detectives with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are receiving statewide recognition.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association announced during its Summer Conference on Tuesday that Detective Eva Solis and Detective Ryan Ellis are its 2025 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said the two mainly investigate cases of child exploitation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

“Detective Ellis and Detective Solis so much deserve this recognition because of their dogged approach every single day when they come into work, their passion about saving children,” said Sheriff Cook.

In an announcement video from the FSA, the two detectives recalled a case they worked on in 2024 involving two men who allegedly produced child sexual abuse material featuring their own children.

“I actually got an update about two weeks ago and a picture of the child that we went down and rescued,' said Detective Ellis. “He is going through an adoption process with a family that loves him, and he is doing phenomenal.”

“These cases are not about us,” said Detective Solis. “Awards are nice, but at the same time, life goes on, and there’s still children out there that need to be rescued.”

The conference continues on Wednesday.

