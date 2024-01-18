Clay County foster family needed for mama retriever mix and puppies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services is looking for a foster family for a mama dog and her puppies.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Katie is a 4-year-old retriever mix female, and she has 3 puppies that are 5-6 weeks old named Jon (black), Bon (brindle) and Jovi (brown).

CCAS said the fostering will be for a few weeks, and the family must be brought back to CCAS periodically for medical appointments. The puppies are currently too young to be neutered, so the foster will need to be a Clay County resident.

CCAS said it would provide some toys and a crate if the foster family needs it to go home with this dog family.

For more information about fostering, visit the Clay County Animal Services page of the Clay County Government’s website or email clayfosters@claycountygov.com.

Read: Temperatures expected to rise slightly before next cold front comes through

FOSTER FAMILY FOR MAMA AND PUPPIES NEEDED! Katie (a four-year-old Retriever mix female) came to CCAS with her three 5-6... Posted by Clay County Animal Services on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Read: Free rental property training for owners, managers looking to curb illegal activity

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Katie and her puppies (Clay County Animal Services) (Clay County Animal Services)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.