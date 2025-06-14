Clay County man sentenced to 50 years in prison after impregnating teenager

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man was sentenced to 50 years in Florida State Prison Friday for sex crimes against a minor, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

During a hearing on May 21, 31-year-old Kentrell Cox pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Battery, two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, and one count of Showing Obscene Materials to Minors.

He was also classified as a sexual predator.

From 2021 - 2022, Cox reportedly engaged in sexual acts with a girl between the ages of 14-15. He was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in January 2023.

Based on his confession, the crimes were taking place every other day, and went from touching to full sexual activity during the timeframe.

Other people became aware once the victim became pregnant.

The case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Ashley Terry and Randi Daugustinis.

