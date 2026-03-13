Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook recognized by Trump at White House event

WASHINGTON — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook celebrated Women’s History Month at the White House on Thursday. Elected in 2020, Cook made history as the first woman to hold that position.

President Donald Trump recognized Cook for dedication to her community and called her a great mother.

During the event, Cook praised Trump for his no-tax-on-overtime law.

“With President Trump’s no tax on overtime law, families can now recognized additional dollars from their hard work,” Cook said. “I want to say thank you for that because it is making a difference in Clay County, Florida.”

*Full video below

