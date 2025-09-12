Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting near Knight Boxx Rd and Blanding Blvd

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Knight Boxx Rd and Blanding Blvd in northern Middleburg.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still in its early stages and there will be updates when more information is available.

They are also urging the public to avoid the area, as the road and parking lot are currently closed due to an active investigation with detectives on scene.

Action News Jax will provide updates with the latest information as it becomes available.

