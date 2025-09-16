New neighborhood, Murray Farms, unveiled in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — PulteGroup is bringing a fresh new community to Middleburg. The homebuilder just announced plans for Murray Farms, a neighborhood with 87 single-family homesites off County Road 220.

The homes will sit on 40 and 50-foot lots, with 10 new floor plans designed around what buyers want most: open layouts and smart features. A model home is already in the works and set to open this fall.

“Murray Farms is a great fit for Clay County’s growth,” Justin Cook said, president of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “We expect strong interest from buyers looking for value and location.”

Families won’t pay CDD fees at Murray Farms, and the community is zoned for top-rated Clay County schools.

It’s also close to the First Coast Expressway, NAS JAX, and Downtown Jacksonville.

Pulte says the neighborhood will offer a mix of comfort and convenience in a scenic setting.

It’s designed for buyers who want space, style, and easy access to work and play.

