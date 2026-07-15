Armed robbery suspect arrested after barricading inside Orange Park apartment, CCSO says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who was barricaded inside an apartment on Burwick Avenue in Orange Park.

CCSO SWAT and negotiators notified the public on social media that they were at the scene and conducting an investigation.

Action News Jax will provide updates on air and online as more information is released.

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