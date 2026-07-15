Clay County

Armed robbery suspect arrested after barricading inside Orange Park apartment, CCSO says

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO)
By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who was barricaded inside an apartment on Burwick Avenue in Orange Park.

CCSO SWAT and negotiators notified the public on social media that they were at the scene and conducting an investigation.

Action News Jax will provide updates on air and online as more information is released.

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Malina Cureton

Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

Malina Cureton is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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