Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to identify burglary suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) needs help identifying a suspect who is connected to an auto burglary at the Oakleaf Ball Field, located at 3979 Plantation Oaks Boulevard.

According to CCSO, the suspect stole the wallet from the victim’s car while he was watching a softball game at the ball field.

The suspect tried using multiple credit cards in the Middleburg area.

The incident happened on October 22 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Both pictures are of the same suspect.

If anyone has information regarding the burglary, they are asked to submit a tip through the SaferWatch app or call CCS0 at 904-264-6512.

You can also remain anonymous and earn up to $5,000 reward if the information leads to an arrest.

