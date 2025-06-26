Clay County

Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to identify burglary suspect

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
Clay County Burglary Suspect Clay County Burglary Suspect
By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) needs help identifying a suspect who is connected to an auto burglary at the Oakleaf Ball Field, located at 3979 Plantation Oaks Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to CCSO, the suspect stole the wallet from the victim’s car while he was watching a softball game at the ball field.

The suspect tried using multiple credit cards in the Middleburg area.

The incident happened on October 22 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Both pictures are of the same suspect.

If anyone has information regarding the burglary, they are asked to submit a tip through the SaferWatch app or call CCS0 at 904-264-6512.

You can also remain anonymous and earn up to $5,000 reward if the information leads to an arrest.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax Top Stories

Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

Malina Cureton is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

0

Most Read