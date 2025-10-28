County Road 2209 in St. Augustine is now open meant to help drivers with traffic congestion

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A multi-million-dollar country road project in St. Johns County is now open to drivers. St. Augustine commuters will now have, city officials say, a shortcut designed to help alleviate traffic congestion.

County Road 2209 had its official ribbon-cutting on Tuesday morning.

“There is so much excitement. There’s been so much anticipation about the opening of this road; this area is seriously congested, it’s dangerous for both parents and children alike,” Sarah Arnold, St. Johns County District 2 commissioner, said.

Tocoi Creek High School mom and St. Johns County commissioner for District 2, Sarah Arnold, is overjoyed by the new four-lane divided road that connects Silverleaf Parkway to International Golf Parkway.

The new road is meant to cut commute times for parents and residents in the area who have struggled with traffic congestion in rapidly growing St. Johns County.

“Thrilled that we’re going to have the relief, the traffic relief. You know, it’s going to be a huge improvement for the quality of life,” Arnold said.

County officials say this is much needed, not only because the county road is near their largest high school, Tocoi Creek, but also because the surrounding area is developing, with a new elementary school set to open next year.

“This is a $40 million plus project with all the utilities, the right of way that’s necessary for it, the design effort, the permitting requirements. It’s taken a lot of effort to come to this day to be able to celebrate this project,” Greg Caldwell, St. Johns County public works director, said.

As the road opens, deputies will have people on the ground looking for any issues that may arise with the new stretch of road.

“So we ask you just be patient, let this kind of work its own kinks out as people figure out which is the best way to use in St John’s County,” Sheriff Robert Hardwick said.

The current 3.9-mile construction segment is part of the larger CR 2209 Central Project, which will eventually span 7.7 miles from County Road 210 to State Road 16.

The new road is designed as a four-lane divided highway, consistent with the design of Silverleaf Parkway to the north, and includes more than 200 feet of right-of-way to accommodate long-term transportation needs.

