Crash takes out traffic signal at busy Jacksonville Beach intersection | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — 11:35 AM: A traffic signal at a busy Jacksonville Beach intersection is out Saturday morning due to a traffic trash. It occurred at Osceola Avenue and 3rd Street South. Jacksonville Beach police is asking drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until the signal is repaired. Drivers are also asked to consider using an alternative route.

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