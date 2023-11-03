Deadly crash leads to semi-truck engulfed in flames on I-95

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash in I-95 South past Dover Bluff Road.

On Friday morning, a box truck with three passengers was traveling on I-95 South in the right lane. A tanker semi-truck was also driving southbound and struck the box truck in the rear.

The box truck travelled west shoulder of the roadway.

According to GSP, the tanker, which was carrying placarded hazardous hot asphalt, overturned in the median and became engulfed in fire. A one-half mile radius of the crash was blocked until the material and fire were contained.

The driver of the tanker, Mr. Shawn Donald, age 43, of West of Hoboken, Georgia, succumbed on-scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The occupants of the box truck were transported to a local hospital.

The Environmental Protection Agency was notified and responded to assist with cleaning the hazardous material.

All south bound lanes of I-95 are now open.

