Democratic Jacksonville city councilman removed from only committee after meeting boycott

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7) was removed from his only committee assignment on Tuesday after boycotting its first meeting.

Peluso was on the Transportation, Energy & Utilities Committee prior to the decision made by City Council President Kevin Carrico (R- District 4).

Peluso had sent a memorandum regarding the boycott to other council members prior to the meeting, encouraging other Democratic colleagues to join him in protesting “inappropriate actions and poor council leadership.”

“At a time when we should be banding together, our new leadership is finding ways to drive us apart and performativity break from the traditions of prior City Councils by removing Council Members from Committees,” said Peluso. “There is no leadership for women, and a super minority of democrats on key committees, for multiple years now. It’s time we banded together and stood up against leadership that continually looks to sideline important voices in the room.”

View current committee assignments here.

President Carrico promptly removed Peluso from his only committee assignment, calling it a “privilege” granted at the discretion of City Council President.

“The decision to boycott the TEU Committee meeting signals an unwillingness to show up and do the work on behalf of your constituents,” said Carrico. “It’s hard to argue for more responsibility by refusing to fulfill the responsibilities already entrusted in you.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Duval County Democratic Party responded, condemning the move by President Carrico.

“His decision to stack key committees with Republican allies - some with triple committee assignments - while limiting others to just one is not only unprecedented, it is undemocratic.”

The Republican Party of Duval County shared the following statement on social media on Wednesday morning:

Action News Jax sat down with Kevin Carrico at the end of June to speak about his plans as the new council president. His term will last for the next year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]