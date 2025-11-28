Downtown Jax gets cooler: City opens new outdoor ice rink⛸️

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville opened its first ever outdoor ice-skating rink Friday downtown on Riverside Avenue, right next to the Jax Skate Park underneath the bridge.

City officials are calling the new venue “Jax Artist Walk on Ice.” They say the rink marks the start of what they hope will become a brand-new seasonal experience for the city.

The rink is located at 718 Riverside Ave., and tickets can be purchased here. It will be open until Jan. 19, 2026.

