Duval County Public Schools leaders cut the ribbon on new building for merged school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southside Estates Elementary School just became bigger, in more ways than one.

From the school board to the superintendent, Duval County Public Schools leaders helped open the new school building for Southside Estates Elementary on Thursday morning, as well as introduce incoming students from Windy Hill Elementary School to their new classrooms.

Action News Jax told you earlier this year when five district schools, including Windy Hill, had their last days before closing to merge with other district schools. The merging of Windy Hill and Southside Estates is one of the new realities for Duval County families this school year.

“They’re going to get the best education,” said Teresa Brown, the new principal of Southside Estates Elementary School, “I sent the message to the faculty that we are one. It’s my expectation that we all work together.”

Action News Jax first reported last year when DCPS rolled out its plan to merge schools, which has scheduled schools to merge every year between now and 2036. It was, partly, in response to a nearly $1.5 billion budget shortage, some of which, the district said, was caused by a drop in public school enrollment.

The school district’s new budget, right now, says about 4,100 more students will be making the switch to private school this year, using state-funded private school vouchers.

Principal Brown hopes school mergers like hers will help make schools better and turn the district into a destination for more families.

“This is going to be a positive learning environment. The teachers are working together, the kids will be learning together, what you see today will continue,” Brown said.

