City of Jacksonville providing free spay and neuter surgeries for low-income families with pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville wants to remind residents that those who match income qualifications can get up to six pets spayed and neutered for free.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This is done by the SpayJax program, which covers spay and neuter costs for low-income families with pets. Last year, more than 3,200 animals were spayed or neutered for free under the program.

To schedule an appointment, contact First Coast No More Homeless Pets at 904-425-0005.

Read: City of Jacksonville launches MyJax interactive dashboard to engage with residents

Check the information provided below to see if you qualify:

Spay Jax qualifications and instructions (City of Jacksonville)

Read: Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks inviting community to help with beautification projects

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.