FHP: Man hit by hit-and-run driver while trying to help crash victim on I-10, both die at scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was hit and killed while trying to help another crash victim.

There were 2 crash reports for this incident. According to the first crash report, a 31-year-old man from Jacksonville was driving an SUV eastbound on I-10 just west of McDuff Avenue at around 2 a.m. The driver failed to maintain his lane, causing him to hit the concrete barrier on the left shoulder. The car overturned before the front of the car hit the concrete barrier again.

Meanwhile, according to the second crash report, another driver, a 23-year-old man from Jacksonville, had gotten out of his car to help the crash victim. He was then hit by a sedan, which then hit the concrete barrier on the right shoulder before swerving and hitting the concrete barrier on the left shoulder. The sedan driver got out and left the scene on foot.

Both the first crash victim and the Good Samaritan died at the scene.

FHP is still looking for the hit-and-run sedan driver.

