Jacksonville officer rings victory bell after completing breast cancer treatment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — District 1 Patrol Officer Jessica Kramer completed her final radiation treatment for breast cancer 333 days after her diagnosis.

She celebrated this significant milestone by ringing a celebratory bell alongside her husband, JFRD Lieutenant Matt Kramer, their daughter, and colleagues.

The occasion was recognized as a “Victory Monday,” marking the end of Officer Kramer’s battle with breast cancer with resilience and hope.

Family members, friends and her entire agency provided support throughout her journey, with many surprising her this morning for the special event.

Officer Kramer celebrated the completion of her treatment with both a smile and tears.

The agency expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate with Officer Kramer, noting that she met her battle with courage and hope.

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