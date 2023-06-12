Jacksonville ranks among the top 10 ‘most attainable cities’ for Gen Z homebuyers, study shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville was ranked among the “Most Attainable Cities for Gen Z Homeownership,” according to a study by Today’s Homeowner.

Jax local Milan Falls is part of “Generation Z.” That’s a person born in the mid to late 90s to the early 2010s. According to a recent study by real estate company Redfin, 30% of Falls’ generation was able to afford a home in 2022.

“With college and all the other things, I’m trying to do right now, buying a home is a very far stretch from what I can afford,” Falls said.

But Redfin’s study only applied to those in Gen Z who were 25 years old. Falls is 18 and says she lives in an Arlington apartment worth $1,400 and splits the rent with a roommate.

According to Redfin, those 25-year-olds who bought homes in 2022 only got them because they took advantage of the low mortgage rates during the pandemic.

“Generation Z got very lucky,” said Tim Newman, Jacksonville Realtor and President of North Florida Mortgage Brokers.

Newman said home loan interest rates in 2020 and 2021 were historically low at 2% to 3%.

“So, they got to leave college with a good job and were highly incentivized to buy a home. In those last 3 years, they probably appreciated 50% of that house that they bought,” Newman said.

According to Newman, if you’d like to buy a house in 2023 in the River City, you’ll need to make between $20 and $25 an hour. However, the location you’d like to live in, and your debt limit will ultimately play a huge factor.

Newman thinks you’ll need to make about $57,000 to be self-sufficient.

“Jacksonville is very focused on very high-earning jobs,” Newman said.

Jobs such as healthcare or retail can easily earn you a six-figure job, making Jacksonville affordable. But for people during the pandemic who worked a service job, for example, finding a home was harder than it was for someone who worked remotely.

Newman notes that someone who is local to Jacksonville and in Generation Z may find it difficult to buy a home at this time. That’s because housing prices have doubled in the last 5 years.

“But when you look at the relative affordability of Jacksonville as compared to Florida and compared to the national average, it’s a bargain. The national housing price is about $400,000 for the median home price. Our houses are below $300,000,” Newman said.

Jacksonville also has a better housing affordability rate than Tampa and Miami.

According to the Today’s Homeowner study, Jacksonville is ranked 8th in the top 10 cities for most attainable homeownership for Gen Z.

Another positive note, Newman says Jacksonville will more than likely always be a nice place to live because there is somewhere for everyone.

“There’s an urban setting, there’s a rural setting, there’s a beach setting. You’ll always find that your mortgage is going to be less expensive than your rent,” Newman said.

Whether you are in Gen Z or not, Newman recommends speaking with an experienced mortgage broker versus looking for a loan from a bank.

