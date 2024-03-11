JSO: Man dead after he was shot, crashes car into ditch in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot dead in a car on Normandy Boulevard.

According to detectives, at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area after a bystander saw a car struck by gunfire and called 911. When officers and personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene, they pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the incident. Detectives believe the driver was shot before he crashed his car into a ditch.

However, the circumstances and the relationships between those involved are still unknown, so the incident is pending classification. JSO said it will continue to investigate with help from the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

