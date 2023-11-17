Vystar Memorial Arena to unveil new Fallen Soldiers Memorial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Vystar Memorial Arena is unveiling its new Fallen Soldiers Monument on Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event comes just a few days after Veterans Day and will serve as a reminder about those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Fallen Soldiers Monument will join the Purple Heart Trail Monument and will be the nation’s second-largest veterans memorial.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Memorials and monuments like these won’t bring those fine men and women who gave their lives for the country home, but they do serve to honor their memory.

With both NAS Jax and Naval Station Mayport stationing here, Jacksonville is a huge military service town.

The memorial’s unveiling comes just after the city held its annual Veterans Day Parade last weekend.

Read: Train derailment causes large fire in northwest Atlanta

The memorial announcement is set to be given at 11 a.m. by Harrison Conyers, the city’s director of military affairs and services. He will be joined by David Seamans, the president of Florida’s Fallen Heroes; Rich Possert, the chairman for the Veterans Council of Duval County; and Sean Dougherty, vice president and military liaison for Vystar Credit Union.

The memorial will serve as a tribute to more than 1,700 Jacksonville military service men and women.

Action News Jax will be at the announcement and will be sure to give you updates.

Read: Nocatee’s 3-day business summit welcomes NE Fl. entrepreneurs and students, celebrating Women’s Day

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.