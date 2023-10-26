Nocatee’s 3-day business summit welcomes NE Fl. entrepreneurs and students, celebrating Women’s Day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Sapna Foundation announced it will host its third annual EnterCircle Entrepreneurship Summit from Nov. 15 to 17 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The summit is expected to draw more than 350 attendees, including students from high schools and local colleges, small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Speakers will cover the theme, “Thriving with a Purpose” and give insights to attendees through lectures, workshops, break-out rooms, panels and networking sessions.

“Supporting our local community is a core value of Hyundai of St. Augustine,” said Andrew DiFeo, managing partner at Hyundai of St. Augustine. “We are honored to support EnterCircle for the second year in a row. While the quality of the content and networking opportunities are first-class, it is the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas from our community’s youth that are most inspiring. This year’s theme of ‘Thrive with Purpose’ is very relevant in our ever-changing world with so many opportunities for meaningful change at the local and global level.”

Themes and highlights include:

Day 1: Focus on small businesses and startups; Events will include a startup pitch competition, a small business expo, a charity cocktail networking session and an awards night.

Day: Focus on high school students and young entrepreneurs; Students will get to pitch business ideas, gain coding and design experience and plan their college and career routes.

Day 3: Focus on women’s entrepreneurship; This event will focus on providing resources for women in businesses through workshops on revenue modeling, growth strategy, etc.

The speaker lineup for this event includes Father Rich Pagano from John Paul II Catholic Church; Joy Andrews, interim county administrator for St. Johns County, Dr. Kathleen Schofield, executive director of Northeast Florida Regional Stem2 Hub, Marc Montemerlo, senior recovery engineer at SpaceX, Nick Crouch, co-CEO of Dyne Hospitality; Frank Benedetto, founder of The Honey Badger Project and Adam Lowe.

Registration is open for the expo. Interested parties can learn more and sign up at www.entercircle.zone.

