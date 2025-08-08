EverBank Construction: What to know before heading to Jaguars, Steelers preseason game; How to watch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night at EverBank Stadium, which is currently undergoing renovations.

Fans attending the game will encounter significant changes due to the ongoing construction, particularly affecting parking arrangements around the stadium.

“What we want fans to do is make sure that they do their homework in advance and know where their transportation is, where their parking or ride share is, and make sure you enter and exit the gate that’s most efficient to that, independent of what your ticket may say,” said Chad Johnson, COO of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

PARKING IMPACTS

The renovations at EverBank Stadium have led to the closure of several parking lots, including lots C, D, and J. As a result, fans with parking passes for these areas will be relocated for the season.

Only club members will have access through the club gates, and fans are advised to enter through the gate closest to their parking or transportation to minimize disruption caused by the construction. The Jaguars emphasize the importance of fans familiarizing themselves with the new arrangements, especially during the initial games of the season, to ensure a smooth experience.

HOW TO WATCH AT HOME

6:30 p.m. Action Sports Jax Team’s Countdown to Kickoff on FOX30

7 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on FOX30

