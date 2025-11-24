Ex-postal worker sentenced after swapping guns for drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville postal worker is headed to federal prison after being caught trading guns for drugs.

Bryan Byers, 58, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for having a gun while using illegal drugs. He pleaded guilty on July 10.

According to court records, Byers swapped firearms for drugs.

One convicted felon told authorities he got a Taurus 9mm pistol from Byers in exchange for crack cocaine. That felon was later caught with the gun.

Federal agents searched Byers’ home on April 2. They found several guns, ammunition, and used crack pipes.

The firearms included a Marlin .22 rifle, a Norinco 7.62x39 mm rifle with a high-capacity magazine, a Palmetto State Arms 9mm pistol, and two gun frames.

The very next day, Byers tried to buy another gun from a Jacksonville dealer, but agents arrested him before he could finish the purchase.

