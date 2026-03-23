‘The exhibit connects our planet our innovations, and ourselves’: MOSH releases gallery renderings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science and History has released its first renderings of three of its upcoming galleries — Nexus, Superman and Nature & Culture.

Nexus will be what MOSH is calling the “town square” of the museum. It’ll be a welcoming space with a flexible venue for hosting student workshops, social evenings, science presentations and more.

Superman is meant to explore the limits of human performance and technology. Here, visitors will experience the vital role of innovation in health advancements and learn about the relationship between healthy choices and transformative breakthroughs.

The last rendering MOSH released is the Nature & Culture exhibit. This gallery will connect the Big Bang to Big Data, highlighting nature’s impact on human culture and vice versa. MOSH states that, “Through media, storytelling, and interactive exploration, the exhibit connects our planet, our innovations, and ourselves.”

MOSH closed its doors to the public at its original Southbank location last September to concentrate on the future — its new location on the Northbank.

Construction is expected to end in August 2029.

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