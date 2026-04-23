Extreme drought conditions impact some homeowners who rely on well water

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As extreme drought conditions continue, the crisis is moving from the surface to deep underground. For many homeowners who rely on private wells, the lack of rainfall is no longer just a threat to their lawns; it is threatening their access to water.

At Partridge Well Drilling in Jacksonville, the sound of heavy machinery has become the soundtrack of the season. Crews have been working around the clock to keep up with a massive uptick in service requests from residents reporting a sudden drop in water pressure.

“We’ve gotten an uptick in calls, certainly a lot of people are more conscious about the water and the lack of it,” Merritt Partridge, President of Partridge Well Drilling Co., said.

His teams are frequently responding to reports of pumps “breaking suction,” a phenomenon where the water level drops below the intake point, causing the system to suck in air instead of water.

While the drought is felt across the region, experts say the burden is falling hardest on those with shallow wells, which are the first to feel the effects of a receding water table.

Clay Coarsey, Director of the Division of Water Planning Assessment at the St. Johns River Water Management District, says there are technical solutions, but they often come with a price tag for the homeowner.

“One of the things they could do is set the well deeper, dig it deeper, and it might need a little bit more casing,” Coarsey explained.

Officials are pleading with the public to conserve what is left. Coarsey reminded residents that a regional mandate limits irrigation to just once a week. Adhering to this rule can save approximately 1,000 gallons of water per household each time a lawn is skipped.

With recent wildfires in the area, Coarsey clarified that the fires are not behind the failing wells. He says fire crews typically draw from surface water sources rather than the underground aquifers that supply homes.

“It’s not necessarily as much from the wildfires, but more from just the lack of rainfall that we’ve been having,” Coarsey said. “That’s why it’s critical that all of us pitch in.”

As homeowners wait for the skies to open up. Partridge recommends if you think your water is off in taste, color or smell to get it tested.

For now, the industry and its customers are left watching the forecast.

“Hopefully that rainfall comes and puts everything right back,” Partridge said.

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