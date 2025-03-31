Family displaced after St. Augustine apartment fire

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A family was displaced in a fire at a St. Augustine apartment complex Sunday night on M.L. King Avenue. The fire occurred just before 9 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to see smoke coming from the second-floor unit. They searched the complex with the assistance of the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department.

The fire was under control in about 10 minutes, according to a St. Augustine Fire Department social media post. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but the initial cause of the smoke appears to have been a bicycle battery, fire officials said.

St. Augustine apartment fire St. Augustine firefighters responded to an apartment fire Sunday night (March 30, 2025) on ML King Avenue. (Kristine Bellino, WOKV)

