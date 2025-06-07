Farm Share teams up with Global Empowerment Mission to prep Florida for hurricane season

Florida’s largest independent food bank, Farm Share, partners with Disaster Relief Nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to distribute hurricane preparedness supplies throughout the state.

The statewide event begins on Saturday, June 7, at 9 a.m.

The American Red Cross will sponsor the event alongside Neighbors 4 Neighbors to distribute hurricane supply kits to 6,500 families.

“We know the fear and uncertainty that hurricane season brings for so many Florida families,” said Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share. “That’s why we’re committed to showing up, before, during, and after the storm, to make sure our neighbors have the support and supplies they need to stay safe and recover.”

The locations include:

Tallahassee Fairgrounds – 441 Paul Russell Rd.., Tallahassee, FL 32301

Sumpter Park – 165 SW 3rd Ave, Madison, FL 32340

Fair Ground Youth Fair – 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165

Pompano North Lauderdale Park – 4001 NW 62nd St, North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Hand Park – 500 W Canal St S, Belle Glade, FL 33430

West Palm Beach - IBEW Local #728 Building Corp – 4620 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

Celebration Church – 9555 R G Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Next Level Church – 12400 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Raymond James Stadium – 4201 N Himes Ave Lot 14, Tampa, FL 33607

“Our collective goal is to work hand-in-hand with corporate, government, religious, nonprofit, and individual partners to minimize the impact of major disasters, said Michael Capponi, Founder of GEM. “We believe that smart partnerships are the key to building a stronger, more resilient response framework.”

Farm Share and GEM delivered more than 13 million pounds of emergency supplies, including food and water, last year.

