FEMA updates Clay County flood maps, could affect insurance requirements

CALY COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA is updating Clay County’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps, potentially affecting residents’ insurance requirements.

The updated maps, which use improved science and data, aim to provide more accurate flood risk information than the previous 2014 maps. As a result, some properties may be added to or removed from Special Flood Hazard Areas, impacting whether residents are required to carry flood insurance.

Clay County residents can learn more about the changes at the FEMA Flood Map Update Open House on September 12. The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clay County Emergency Operations Center, located at 2519 State Road 16 West, Green Cove Springs.

During the open house, FEMA and County staff will be available to answer questions and provide information on how the updated maps may affect property owners.

Following the release of the updated maps, a 90-day appeal and comment period will be available for property owners to submit scientific or technical data if they believe the maps are incorrect. The official start date for this period has yet to be announced.

The anticipated effective date for the new maps is spring 2027.

To find out more information regarding the flood zone changes, click here.

