FHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on US 441 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Lake City died Saturday night after being hit by an SUV on U.S. Highway 441, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of US 441 and Old Haltiwanger Road.

A 74-year-old woman from Fort White was driving southbound when her car hit a 53-year-old man who was in the southbound lane, officials said.

After the crash, the SUV came to a stop on the west shoulder of the road.

The pedestrian was found on the east shoulder, troopers said.

Neither the driver nor her passenger was hurt. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

