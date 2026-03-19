Fiancé of inmate who died in Camden Co. Jail says she might have been pregnant with his child

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — What was supposed to be a regular Tuesday, turned into a nightmare for Benjamin Edwards.

“Her sister gave me a call,” Edwards said. “I was angry and sad at the same time.”

Edwards heard that his fiancé, 25-year-old Elizabeth Slusher had died while in custody at the Camden County jail.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Camden County inmate log shows that Slusher was booked in January on drug charges. Now, it says that the case is closed as of yesterday.

The log also says there was an emergency release, or furlough, which usually means someone has temporarily been released from the prison system.

The Camden County Coroner told us the inmate who died was a 25-year-old woman, but he did not give us a name.

However, Slusher’s grandma told Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio the coroner called her yesterday and told her that her granddaughter is dead.

She is grieving-- and didn’t want to speak with us for an interview tonight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Edwards says that his Fiancé told him she was pregnant with his child back in January.

“I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again,” Edwards said.

We asked Edwards if he could say anything to slusher and their unborn child right now, what it would be.

“I hope you all made it upstairs,” Edwards said. “I really hope you all got to see heaven and everything.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case.

We are still waiting on the cause of death.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.