Final restaurant at Regency Square Mall closes, raising questions about the mall’s future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last remaining restaurant inside Regency Square Mall will close its doors to customers on Sunday, June 1, according to what employees told Action News Jax.

The closure of Tokyo Sakura leaves just one business still operating in the nearly 60-year-old shopping center: Rogers Jewelers.

Nicholas Brooks with Action News Jax visited the mall to find out what’s next for the once-bustling space.

A handful of loyal customers are still visiting the food court to grab one final meal at Tokyo Sakura. An employee confirmed that Sunday, June 1, will be the restaurant’s last day of operations. Customers say they’ve been told the same.

One local family dining at the restaurant said they were also informed of the upcoming closure.

“It’s the end of an era. I used to come here as a kid myself,” said customer Carey Polling.

“I want to say goodbye before the store shuts down,” added family member Nicholas Dobbins.

“When I came here last week. I come here a lot. The owner told me they were closing down. Someone bought the building,” said a customer named Brown.

The new owner, Blackwater Development, purchased Regency Square Mall for $19.1 million on April 9.

The mall has struggled for years, facing millions of dollars in code violations and fines.

Structural issues such as caved-in roofs, water damage, and mold have contributed to its deterioration.

The only other tenant, Rogers Jewelers, declined to comment on its future inside the mall.

Action News Jax reached out to Blackwater Development by phone and email, but has not yet received a response.

“It’s really sad because this area is dying,” said customer Karen Stein.

City Councilman Ken Amaro, who represents the area, has not been informed of any redevelopment plans.

According to his spokesman, the new owner has not shared any plans with him.

