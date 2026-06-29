First Alert Weather: Heat advisory issued as temperatures soar to the upper 90s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning is dry and mostly clear with temperatures in the 70s.

Today will be very hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s, and feels like temperatures up to 108F.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of our area, but that should be short-lived with afternoon thunderstorms quickly cooling some areas down.

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Storms will be scattered, generally moving from northeast to southwest. Some will contain very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts.

Most of the rain will be finished before sunset, but an isolated shower/storm could linger into tonight.

Tuesday will not be as hot as onshore winds return, but it will still be hot with inland-moving afternoon storms.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature less coverage of rain and storms, but a few showers remain possible, including in the morning.

Independence Day weekend will be seasonally hot and humid with a few storms each day, mainly in the afternoons.

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TROPICS:

Weak low pressure offshore the southeast U.S. will have a very low chance of becoming anything tropical over the next few days.

No current concerns to our region.

The next name is Bertha.

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TODAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 95 (Record: 100 - 1998)

TONIGHT: An isolated shower/storm, warm. LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, a few showers/storms. 74/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy at the coast, a few showers. 73/89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy at the coast, a few showers. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 75/93

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