Hilliard motorcyclist critically injured in collision with pickup truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 68-year-old Hilliard man was critically hurt when he crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck on Sunday night.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of New Kings Road (US 1) and Old Kings Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle hit the truck’s bumper and wound up on the other side of the road in the woodline.

Lanes were blocked at Dunn Avenue and New Kings Road while emergency crews tended to the crash victims.

The couple in the pickup truck, both 79 years old, from Southwest Florida, were not hurt.

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