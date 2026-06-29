NASA’s Roman Space Telescope: Join the Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — You can tag along for NASA’s next Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launch, kind of.

You can add your name to a memory card and join the journey.

Click here to submit your name. The names will be uploaded to an SD card and attached to the observatory. So far, more than 424,000 names have been submitted. The deadline is July 12.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope. It’s being launched to help scientists study exoplanets in an area known as Lagrange Point 2.

The launch is scheduled for August 30.

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